Just days after an Extinction Rebellion splinter group sprayed a super yacht, a private jet and a Lamborghini with graffiti in Ibiza, as well as storming a beach club, the Marxist group Arran targeted a series of estate agents in the centre of Palma on Tuesday night.

The group, which signed itself as Arran, targeted estate agents in Calle d’en Veri which is also home to a series of exclusive shops and art galleries.

One of the slogan sprayed across the front of Veri Malllorca read: “Fora especuladors” Catalan for “No more speculators.”

One British real estate owner was having to spend this morning buying some acetone and clean it off himself before alerting the police.

Arran is defined as a marxist youth organization that “is committed to political and economic independence and reunification of the Catalan Countries, the attainment of socialism and overcoming patriarchy from a feminist perspective.”

The group also promotes other issues such as environmentalism, decent housing and work, anti-fascism, anti-racism, internationalist solidarity and the defence of public and people’s education. In October 2013, Arran claimed presence in 38 counties of the Catalan Countries and had over 700 members.

In August 2017, Arran’s attack on a bus of British tourists attracted coverage in the British media.

Masked members of Arran stopped the bus, slashed the tyres and daubed slogans on the side.

The group published a video of the attack online with the caption “mass tourism kills the neighbourhoods, destroys the territory and condemns the working class to misery”, sparking a police investigation.

In September 2017, Arran published and posted threatening “name and shame” pictures of Catalan politicians in the city of Lleida for not supporting the Catalan Independence referendum. They have also attacked a restaurant in the old port of Palma in the past.