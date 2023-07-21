Palma police report having arrested two tourists on Tuesday for threatening behaviour after they were expelled from an Arenal hotel for 'balconing'.

Police were called to the hotel on Tuesday. The management told officers that the two - male, both aged 19, nationality not given - had been seen climbing from one balcony to another, which in itself is an offence. The officers and the management informed the two that they would have to leave the hotel.

While they were being removed from the premises, they were both very aggressive and threatened staff and other guests. They threatened to kill the hotel receptionist and were therefore arrested for making threats, while they were also booked for a breach of the tourism of excesses law as it applies to balconing.