The incident was reported to the Guardia Civil in Puerto Pollensa. | Archive
Alcudia22/07/2023 09:28
The Guardia Civil in Puerto Pollensa have arrested a 34-year-old Spaniard for the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.
The incident was reported to the Guardia Civil in Puerto Pollensa. | Archive
The Guardia Civil in Puerto Pollensa have arrested a 34-year-old Spaniard for the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.