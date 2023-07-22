The Guardia Civil in Puerto Pollensa have arrested a 34-year-old Spaniard for the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.

On Wednesday evening, the girl went to the fair in Alcudia. After she had got on one of the rides, the man went to position her securely. But he began to stroke her legs and then touched her private parts.

The girl ran off and told her parents, who reported the incident to the Guardia Civil. Officers arrested him and he appeared in court in Inca on Friday. He denied the accusation and was released on charges.