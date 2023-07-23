An exit poll conducted on behalf of Spain's national broadcaster, RTVE, points to a general election win for the Partido Popular.

The PP are on track to win 145 to 150 seats in Congress, a substantial increase from the 89 in November 2019. The majority is 176. The move to the right in Spain is likely to give Vox 24 to 27 seats, but Vox won 52 seats in 2019. The PP have in effect taken seats from both the far-right Vox and the centre Ciudadanos, who won 10 seats in 2019 but have since collapsed as a political force and have not stood at the election.

PSOE, Prime Minister Sánchez's party are on course to win between 113 and 118 seats, down from 120 in 2019. Sumar, who have replaced Podemos, are expected to win up to 31 seats. In 2019, Podemos had 35.