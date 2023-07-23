With 93% of the vote counted at 11pm on Sunday, Spain's general election shows the right edging ahead, the Partido Popular with a projected 136 seats in Congress and Vox with 33. The majority is 176.

Prime Minister Sánchez's PSOE party are projected to make a small gain in their number of seats, while Sumar, the grouping which has replaced Podemos, are on course to win 31 seats. As PSOE are projected to get 122 seats, two more than in November 2019, it is not inconceivable that the left could hold on to power with the support of minor parties, though that would be a tough call.

The main losers on the night are Vox. The far-right party, which will still hope to have a role in a right-wing government, won 52 seats in 2019. They are projected to lose 19 and vie with Sumar for the third force in Congress.

The minor parties will play a role in enabling the investiture of Alberto Núñez Feijóo​, the leader of the PP, as prime minister. He may not be able to muster sufficient support.

In the Balearics, the PP and PSOE are on course to supply six of the islands' eight deputies in Congress - three each. Former Balearic president, Francina Armengol of PSOE, headed the party's list of candidates in the Balearics, where the other two deputies are destined to be one apiece for Sumar-Més and Vox, who will lose one of their two Congress representatives.