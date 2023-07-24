The Guardia Civil and a French gendarme on summer duty in Calvia have arrested two doormen of a nightclub in Magalluf for brutally beating three customers. One of them, after testifying before the judge, has been remanded in custody for attempted murder.

The events occurred on July 11 when an argument broke out between a customer and one of the security staff in a Magalluf nightclub. The doorman pulled the customer out into the street and punched him, leaving him unconscious on the floor. He then kicked him several times in the head. A friend of the victim tried to get between the two and was punched in the head by the main aggressor. In turn, another friend of the victims was assaulted by the other arrested bouncer while being ejected from the premises.

The Guardia Civil officers who carried out the investigation were able to verify through the various security camera recordings that the versions denounced by the victims were true. The three assaulted persons had to be assisted by medical services, the first of them being admitted to Son Espases due to the seriousness of the head injuries sustained.

Last Friday, the officers managed to locate the two doormen, of Senegalese and Brazilian nationality, and proceeded to arrest them. After being taken to court, the judge on duty upgraded the crime of injury initially charged by the Guardia Civil to the crime of attempted murder. The main aggressor has been provisionally imprisoned.