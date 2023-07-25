Use of the shuttle bus service has increased significantly. | Archive
Pollensa25/07/2023 08:45
While the introduction of an automatic barrier in Puerto Pollensa has led to a reduction in the number of private vehicles without specific authorisation on the Formentor road, the average daily number is still quite high. Since the 10am to 10.30pm restrictions were introduced on June 1, the average - according to traffic directorate figures - is 2,021. Over the period when restrictions applied in 2022 (mid-June to mid-September), the average was 2,207.
