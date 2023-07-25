Man lying on the pavement next to the courts in Palma, Mallorca

25/07/2023
On Monday, a man spent over seven hours lying on a pavement next to the courts in Palma.

He was first seen around midday. At half past seven in the evening an ambulance showed up.

Palma police were aware of him being there. When officers spoke to him, he told them that he didn't want to go. The police say that they couldn't do anything else.

There is no information regarding his state of health.