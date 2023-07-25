<p>On Monday, a man spent over seven hours lying on a pavement next to the <strong>courts in Palma<\/strong>.<\/p>\r\n<p>He was first seen around midday. At half past seven in the evening an<strong> ambulance<\/strong> showed up.<\/p>\r\n<p><strong>Palma police<\/strong> were aware of him being there. When officers spoke to him, he told them that he didn't want to go. The police say that they couldn't do anything else.<\/p>\r\n<p>There is no information regarding his state of <strong>health<\/strong>.<\/p>
Really? You can sprawl about on the pavement for hours on end and the police can’t do anything? Lucky he didn’t get pooped on!
Hopefully there was enough people passing him to take pictures and upload them to social media