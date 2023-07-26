On Tuesday, a 20-year-old man was stabbed when two men, said to have been of South American origin, attempted to rob the till at a mini market on Passatge Galerías Jaume III in Palma.

The son of the owners, his mother was in the basement at the time and his father was not in the store. His father explains: "The two thieves threatened my son with a knife and told him to open the cash register. My son pushed one of them and the other stabbed him in the back." He has not revealed his identity as he is afraid that the two may be part of an organised gang.

He suffered a 12-centimetre deep wound on the left shoulder blade. Fortunately, it did not affect any vital organs. He was operated on at Son Llàtzer Hospital and was discharged later on Tuesday.

His struggle with the two meant that nothing was stolen. His father adds: "My son screamed, they got scared and ran away. I would have preferred that they had stolen the money from the cash register rather than stab my son."

The National Police are in charge of the investigation and are studying security camera images.