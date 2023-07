On Wednesday morning, the National Police arrested a 'pirate' taxi driver using a stolen car and providing illegal services to tourists in Playa de Palma.

Shortly after 2am, the police were contacted by legitimate taxi drivers. They were informed that an illegal driver was attracting fares. He was intercepted, and officers confirmed with a group of German tourists that he had arranged a pick-up.

A database search revealed that there was a warrant for his arrest and that his car was listed as stolen.

In the car, police found a wooden club similar to a baseball bat under the driver's seat. He told officers that this was for his protection.