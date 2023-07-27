The search continues for Derek Ferguson, now aged 59 years, who is wanted in connection with the murder of Thomas Cameron outside a public house in Auchinairn Road, Bishopbriggs, Scotland, 16 years ago, on Thursday, 28 June 2007.

An international warrant remains in place for his arrest.

As part of the continuing investigation, new information about Ferguson’s possible appearance of what he may look like now has been created.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information given anonymously which leads to his arrest.

Officers from Police Scotland’s Fugitive Active Search Team (FAST) have enlisted the assistance of a Professor of Forensic Psychology and Professor Charlie Frowd at the University of Central Lancashire, who have utilised EvoFIT to create images of what Ferguson may look like today.

Intelligence gathered leads them to believe that he may have travelled between The Netherlands and Spain, in particular the Balearics.

“Our officers have carried out painstaking enquiries and research over the years and are utilising revolutionary technology in our pursuit of Ferguson. The new images released are just one example of how we are combining cutting edge investigative techniques with the results of our relentless investigation and intelligence collection.

“I would like members of the public to look at these images and get in touch with the enquiry team if you recognise him and, most importantly, have information about his current whereabouts.

“Officers have pieced together the recent movements of Derek Ferguson. I would now like to appeal directly to the local communities in the southern areas of The Netherlands, Barcelona, the south coast of Spain and the Balearic Islands to look at these images and get in touch if you have seen him or know where he is,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Vicky Watson.

He is described as being between 5’2” and 5’6” in height, with a small scar on his right jaw line, a small piece missing from the top of his left ear and was known to have various tattoos on his forearms, including a heart and a dagger.

Officers leading the search for Ferguson have also consulted a number of experts, including Specialist Psychologists and a Geographical Profiler, as well as digital and cyber specialists, to piece together Ferguson’s movements.

FAST have worked closely with the National Crime Agency and partners such as Spanish and Dutch police.

Information passed directly to police will not qualify for a reward.

Only information passed to Crimestoppers’ using our anonymous online form or via our 0800 555 111 freephone number will qualify.