The president of the CAEB Mallorca Restaurants Association, Alfonso Robledo, says that bookings for luxury restaurants this summer are down five per cent compared with last summer and that turnover has dropped by around eight per cent.

Puerto Andratx, Puerto Portals, Soller and Port Adriano are four places he mentions where there has been a fall, but he adds that it isn't a worry as there has been a return to 2019 levels. "Last year (after the pandemic), there was lavish spending, bottles of champagne, etc. Now it is back to normal."

It is still the case that some restaurants have waiting lists, but a slowdown this summer - according to the president of the Palma and Cala Major Hoteliers Association, Javier Vich - can partly be explained by German demand. He reckons that "stagnant GDP" in Germany is having an impact on spending.

Vich points out that while the majority of diners at these luxury restaurants are foreigners, there are also loyal Mallorcan customers. The average spend per diner, he says, is between 80 and 140 euros.