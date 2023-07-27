The president of the CAEB Mallorca Restaurants Association, Alfonso Robledo, says that bookings for luxury restaurants this summer are down five per cent compared with last summer and that turnover has dropped by around eight per cent.
Decrease in bookings for Mallorca up-market restaurants
Turnover down around eight per cent
It was the last Government who tried to pump up the high end Quality and Kill Magalluf and Arenal we have to stop fighting about locals and tourists but this is now engrained in the local mindset from the last 8!years but the real problem is the Covid bounce is over and inflation as well as the War in Ukraine has hurt and it’s not over the Americans have an election coming and that will cause all kinds of caos , but as I asked a friend of mine if he wanted to go to a nice restaurant he said no good closed for 3 weeks holidays , ha ha !
It's no harm to them, and I hope they and other extortionate businesses like them go bust. Not a single waiter who works in these places could afford to eat there and that is their problem. The entire island is heading for a big shock when the reality sets in. The rich just simply won't have the servants to tend to them because the servants cannot afford to live here. Look at the correlation between wages and rent. The average job here pays a measly 1300 to 1500 per month and you can just about find 15 apartments to rent on the island for less than 1000. Can someone please explain how this is sustainable?
The trick for this group of restaurants is to recognise that islanders are their most important diners not tourists. Holidaymakers come and go (natch) but residents can eat out twelve months of the year. So guess who can help to pay a restaurant's bills in November or February and throughout the low season? Locals, that's who. But from my experience restaurants just don't get this and treat locals like the tourists they aren't.