The National Police have arrested a Spanish woman on charges of alleged domestic abuse for having stuck a pair of scissors into the genitals of a man who had been her partner.

According to the National Police in a press release on Friday, the investigation began when they became aware of alleged abuse towards a man by the woman who was his partner. It appears that the relationship had ended some time ago but that they continued to live in the same house in separate rooms.

According to the police, the man had apparently been subjected to all kinds of physical aggression, such as being punched and slapped in the face, scratched and bitten. He had also suffered different types of threats and derogatory and hurtful comments.

He slept with the door locked in fear that the woman might do something to him.

The latest violent incident occurred when the man was sitting on the sofa in the house and the woman caught him by surprise with a pair of scissors in her hand and thrust them into his man’s genitals, causing serious injury.