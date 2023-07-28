The Guardia Civil have arrested a British man after stabbing his partner's lover after surprising him at his home in Santa Ponsa early Friday morning. The 28-year-old is accused of attempted murder. The attack took place at around 3.45 am at a home on C. Murillo.

He arrived home to find his partner with her lover, a 32-year-old Moroccan. The two men began a struggle and the girl's boyfriend stabbed him in the side and fled. He was taken in an ambulance to Son Espases Hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU in a serious condition.

Guardia Civil officers located the assailant in the vicinity. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.