Four people have been sent to prison and six others are under investigation after Guardia Civil arrests in connection with robberies from homes in different parts of Mallorca - Arta, Campos, Llucmajor, Marratxi and Santanyi.

The gang operated by identifying houses in quiet residential areas that they broke into at night. But they also had a method using a dating app.

Through false profiles, dates would be set up with women whose addresses were known as one of the gang would arrange to meet the date and take her out. However, this individual would then contact his date to say that his car had broken down and ask her if she could come and pick him up. Other gang members would wait for her to leave and then break in.

The gang is said to have been responsible for at least eleven robberies. They stole jewellery and money and cars.