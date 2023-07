On Friday, a Guardia Civil helicopter was called in to lift a Frenchman who had fallen down a cliff at Coll Baix in Alcudia.

The Guardia's mountain rescue unit and firefighters from Alcudia and Inca went to the scene. The man was taken to hospital with leg and back injuries.

The area was later marked so as to indicate the way down to the beach and to prevent any confusion and future accidents.