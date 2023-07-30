A year ago, Lluís Apesteguia, the mayor of Deya, insisted that traffic restrictions were necessary because jams and tailbacks were affecting residents' quality of life and the quality of tourism in the municipality.

On Saturday, the mayor set out a proposal that he expects will come into force in January 2024. The town hall wants to control the volume of vehicles that pass through Deya and to address the lack of parking for residents. Following the examples of Arta and Soller, the town hall is to introduce new ordinance which, in addition to the limited parking areas (ORA) and restricted parking for residents (ZAR), will include restricted traffic areas (ACIRE).

The proposed bylaw makes clear that population and economic growth have led to "significant traffic congestion" as well as a lack of parking for residents, especially in the summer. Priority will be given to Deya residents and pedestrians, while improvements to urban mobility will be made through "the reduction of traffic congestion and the promotion of more sustainable transport options".