The curtain has come down on filming on series 3 of The Mallorca Files. According to reports on social media the curtain came down on filming at the end of last week. However, it is unclear where and when the third series will be shown. The two previous series were shown on BBC1.

Due to the problems the Covid epidemic produced in the global production schedules, season two was reduced from its original 10 episodes to six. As a result, there is plenty of content for The Mallorca Files Season 3.

Filming on Season 3 has been taking place across the island and it appears that it is the same cast as Season 1 and 2. Total opposites Miranda Blake, a Welsh Detective Constable with London's Metropolitan Police, and Max Winter, a German detective, are teamed to solve crimes, generally ones committed against the international community.