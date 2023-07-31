There could be a happy ending in sight for residents of the Palma district of Son Armadams where a large number of Chinese massage parlours have sprung up over recent months. Residents have held talks with the city council who have promised to intervene to try and resolve the problem.
2 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Everyone knows what these places are, and even if they’re not, they sure as hell look like them. Get rid.
They should never have been allowed to open in the first place. They attract a very dubious bunch of people and cheapen the whole area and I’m sure make women feel unsafe. Many tourists will not be used to seeing such establishments in their homeland and they give a very poor and bad impression of Palma along with all the graffiti. The sooner both are removed the better.