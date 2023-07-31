There could be a happy ending in sight for residents of the Palma district of Son Armadams where a large number of Chinese massage parlours have sprung up over recent months. Residents have held talks with the city council who have promised to intervene to try and resolve the problem.

Residents complain that the massage parlours are visited by groups of men at all hours of the day and night. The Chinese Association of Mallorca has also promised to intervene. The city council will be looking at ways to resolve the problem which could even mean that there is a freeze of new openings.

Residents also say that the massage parlours are an eyesore and are giving the neighbourhood a bad name.