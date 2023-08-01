The new administration at the Council of Mallorca and Spain's ministry of transport and mobility are engaged in an argument regarding the legality of the HOV high-occupancy vehicle lane in Palma.

At the Council session on Monday, the councillor for mobility, Fernando Rubio, stated that the lane was illegal because it failed to comply with a state instruction. He was quoting from a report prepared by Council technical staff.

When the ministry heard about this, it responded by saying that if the relevant text in the instruction is read carefully, the Council's conclusion cannot be deduced.

Rubio's claim is based on technicalities, but the former administration argues that it is purely political. Ex-president Catalina Cladera said on Monday that "ad hoc" reports are being prepared to justify the elimination of the HOV lane. "If it is illegal, let them prove it, but it seems that they are making reports to justify the removal of the lane. Rubio has lied and the citizens, the traffic directorate and the previous administration at the Council deserve an apology."