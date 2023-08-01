Queen Letizia is known for her commitment to a healthy lifestyle and now she has opted for a significant change in her daily diet: she has replaced coffee with herbal green tea which, as well as helping to lose weight, has anti-ageing and skin care properties. This change is part of the Perricone diet, of which she has become a major follower. The Queen is on holiday on the island at the moment.

The Perricone diet, created by the renowned American dermatologist and nutritionist Nicholas Perricone, is an eating plan that promises, in addition to effective weight loss, an improvement in skin health and a delay in ageing thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Among the essential foods in this diet is green tea, the drink that Queen Letizia has chosen to replace her daily coffee. Green tea is one of the healthiest drinks in existence. It contains a high amount of antioxidants, which help fight ageing and protect against various types of diseases. It is also a powerful anti-inflammatory, which helps to maintain radiant skin and prevent the appearance of wrinkles.

According to this diet, as far as drinks are concerned, the ideal is to drink about 8 glasses of water a day, and always one with each meal, and coffee should be replaced by green tea.





