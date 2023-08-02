On Wednesday morning, a 34-year-old motorcyclist was killed following a collision with a car on the MA-13 road into Alcudia.

The accident occurred around 1.30. It was near to the Cepsa petrol station. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Three people in the car were taken to hospital. The extent of their injuries is as yet unconfirmed.

The motorcycle caught fire and set vegetation ablaze.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. It is the second fatal accident to have occurred on this stretch of road in the past two weeks.