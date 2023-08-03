Mayor Juan Antonio Amengual said "Calvia is and must continue to be the leading holiday destination in the western Mediterranean. For this reason, it is essential to guarantee the highest level of security both for those who visit us and for our residents. There is no tourism and there is no life in our towns and neighbourhoods with unsafe streets. Those who want to take advantage of our municipality and who come here with the intention of committing crime will be met with zero tolerance. There is no place
for crime in Calvia..."
Presently there are only four officers involved (the maximum allowed by the government) but the council hopes that as a result of the good results more officers will soon be able to be recruited.
1 comment
".....will be met with zero tolerance. There is no place for crime in Calvia...." Excellent. Now the gauntlet is thrown down for all other Mallorca municipalities to follow suit. The mantra being "there is no place for crime in Mallorca."