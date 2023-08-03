The plain clothed police officers now operating in Calvia (Palmanova, Illetas, Santa Ponsa and Magalluf) have made a total of 18 arrests in seven days with the Calvia council saying that they would be operating a crime zero tolerance plan.

Mayor Juan Antonio Amengual said "Calvia is and must continue to be the leading holiday destination in the western Mediterranean. For this reason, it is essential to guarantee the highest level of security both for those who visit us and for our residents. There is no tourism and there is no life in our towns and neighbourhoods with unsafe streets. Those who want to take advantage of our municipality and who come here with the intention of committing crime will be met with zero tolerance. There is no place

for crime in Calvia..."

Presently there are only four officers involved (the maximum allowed by the government) but the council hopes that as a result of the good results more officers will soon be able to be recruited.