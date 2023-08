Some inclement summer weather and it is often the case that there is traffic congestion - people looking for an alternative to the beach.

On Friday, the Guardia Civil temporarily closed the Soller Tunnel. This was around noon, when there were tailbacks of up to thirteen kilometres. The traffic police wanted to prevent long jams in the tunnel itself.

In the centre of Soller, there was chaos. It became completely impossible to park.

Residents of Soller took to social media to say that "it is very sad to have to queue for two hours to enter your own town" and that Soller "has become a theme park".