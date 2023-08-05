The Guardia Civil in Calvia report having arrested a French tourist for the alleged rape of an 18-year-old Swedish tourist on the beach in Palmanova.

On the night of July 31, she and a friend met four young men at a pizzeria in Palmanova. Two of the men went with them to the beach where they drank some wine and started a game of challenges which resulted in them all ending up in the sea.

She kissed one of the men. But when she moved away from him, he caught up with her and put his hands inside her bikini. She refused him and got out of the water. On the beach, he allegedly pushed her onto her back and raped her.

Her friend, who was drunk, had fallen asleep. When she woke up, they returned to their hotel. In the morning, she told her friend what had happened and reported the incident to the Guardia Civil, who arrested the Frenchman; there had been communication on Instagram at the pizzeria. The other man told officers that he didn't see that she was being forced to have sex.

He appeared in court in Palma on Thursday and was released on charges after exercising his right not to testify.