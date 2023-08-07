A company which offered illegal party boat trips has been fined 161,000 euros by the Calvia council. According to to the council the company was offering "party boat booze trips" at 45 euros per person which are banned under the new law of excesses introduced by the Balearic government.
"Party boat" company fined 161,000 euros in Magalluf
