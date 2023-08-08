The new unit of plain clothed officers in Calvia (Santa Ponsa, Magalluf, Palmanova, Illetas, Paguera) continue to make a big difference in the fight against crime in the popular holiday destination. Over the weekend they made 26 arrests added to the 18 they made last week, the first week of their launch. Over the weekend they arrested a known drug trafficker who resisted arrest but was finally detained although an officer needed hospital attention.

The new Calvia council has vowed to crack down on crime in the municipality and the new plain clothes unit is at the forefront of the battle. The council desperately wants to increase the size of the unit but at the moment four officers is the legal limit set by the Spanish government.

During the summer months the population of Calvia increases dramatically as a result of thousands of tourists.