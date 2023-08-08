The new unit of plain clothed officers in Calvia (Santa Ponsa, Magalluf, Palmanova, Illetas, Paguera) continue to make a big difference in the fight against crime in the popular holiday destination. Over the weekend they made 26 arrests added to the 18 they made last week, the first week of their launch. Over the weekend they arrested a known drug trafficker who resisted arrest but was finally detained although an officer needed hospital attention.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Puerto Portals is/has become the Barcelona of Mallorca. Over years I've had stolen many items including cell phones, a wallet and a bag. I now go to PP stripped of anything valuable wearing only the bare essentials. And yet I see holidaymakers with full backpacks, handbags, jewellery, wallets all ready for snatching by the invisible thieves that are watching and waiting for their chance. It's all quite beastly and accordingly I would never recommend PP to a visitor as it's too risky for the unsuspecting.