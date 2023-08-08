Calvia police, Mallorca

Calvia police made the arrest. | Michel's

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterCalvia08/08/2023 17:46
W0

Calvia police report having arrested a 48-year-old British tourist on Thursday last week for an alleged sexual assault.

Related news
Guardia Civil in Magaluf, Mallorca

Briton arrested for rape as he tries to flee Mallorca

More related news

The incident occurred around 10am in a hotel in Magalluf. A 20-year-old British woman informed reception that a man she didn't know had put his hands down her shorts and groped her private parts.

The police were called and they arrested the man. His case was later transferred to the Guardia Civil.