<p><span class="jCAhz ChMk0b"><span class="ryNqvb">Calvia police report having arrested a <strong>48-year-old British tourist<\/strong> on Thursday last week for an alleged sexual assault.<\/span><\/span><\/p>\r\n<p>The incident occurred around 10am in a hotel in <strong>Magalluf<\/strong>. A 20-year-old British woman informed reception that a man she didn't know had put his hands down her shorts and groped her private parts.<\/p>\r\n<p>The police were called and they <strong>arrested the man<\/strong>. His case was later transferred to the Guardia Civil.<\/p>
