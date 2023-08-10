Former Labour politician and Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, Ed Balls, has caused a stir by blaming Brexit for the sunbed war which is raging across Mallorca and Spain.

The battle for the sunbed has become the hot topic on UK TV and in the media and Balls, who is now a broadcaster and once entertained the UK when he appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, has suggested that Brexit could be the reason why the battle for the sunbeds is so viscous this summer.

Good Morning Britain were live from the Costa del Sol as they discussed hotels bringing in security guards to stop fights when holidaymakers reserve sun loungers and Ed Balls sparked uproar on Twitter when he suggested Brexit could be to blame for why so many British holidaymakers are keen to fight over sun loungers.

The Good Morning Britain host asked travel expert Rob Staines if the referendum could be the reason security guards are being hired to keep holidaymakers in check.

Balls asked: “Rob, do you think there is something happening here related to 2016, the Brexit referendum? “Do you think we’re feeling less cooperative towards the Dutch, the Spanish and the Germans? Is this Britain reasserting itself?”

Recently, one British holidaymaker who was staying at a hotel in Mallorca took to TikTok to highlight the problem. TikTok user Gillian shared the “absolutely ridiculous” move some guests were pulling to ensure they had a sunbed for the whole week.

In the clip, Gillian pans across the rows of poolside loungers at 7pm in the evening all of which are covered with guests’ towels in an attempt to bag them for the week.

Gillian branded it “the worst sunbed wars I’ve ever seen” and explained: “It’s 7 o’clock at night, and these people reserve their sunbeds for the whole week. They don’t move them. “They lie there so you can’t get a sunbed. It is ridiculous. Absolutely ridiculous.”