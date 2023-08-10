The Salvamento Marítimo marine search and rescue service today has towed a yacht into port in Pollensa after it caught fire when its engine exploded.



One crew member was treated by paramedics at the scene after he suffered from minor burns, according to the emergency service.



On its Twitter account, Salvamento reported that it was a motorboat called ‘Solid 30’.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Cabo Pinar.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Palma mobilised the Salvamar Apih and Helimer 220 rescue vessels, which have transferred the affected vessel to Pollensa, where the injured crew member has been treated.

At the moment the exact cause of the explosion has not been confirmed and a full investigation is under way.