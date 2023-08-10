The Salvamento Marítimo marine search and rescue service today has towed a yacht into port in Pollensa after it caught fire when its engine exploded.
Yacht explodes in Mallorca
One person injured off Pollensa
Also in News
- Mallorca heatwave alert: Temperatures to hit 38ºC on Thursday
- Shakira and Lewis Hamilton "love nest" in the Balearics
- Mick Jagger joins the Di Caprio Balearic party!
- British Embassy urges UK licence holders in Spain to exchange their licence before 15 September cut-off: Mallorca problems
- Elen Rhys on the brutal beauty of filming The Mallorca Files
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.