On Thursday afternoon, four helicopters landed in a finca in Colonia Sant Jordi. A resident explains that the noise of helicopters was suddenly heard very close by. "We ran out and saw that they had landed in the finca next door."

Another resident says that some fifteen people emerged from the helicopters and "started to drink as though this was the most normal thing in the world". There were numerous calls to police and 112.

The finca was recently acquired by a Belgian national. According to residents, there has been an increase in the number of foreign tourists in recent weeks.

As to regulations for civilian helicopters, these can only land at authorised aerodromes and heliports or if there is specific permission. They need to have authorisation from the Aena airports authority's operations centre and therefore have flight plans.

Helicopter excursions in Mallorca provided by registered operators are popular, and these operate in accordance with the regulations. Helicopters are also used, for example, by prospective buyers of property.