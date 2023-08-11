Blue sharks (Prionace glauca) or tintorera as they are known in Mallorca are a species of shark found in various oceans around the world, including the Mediterranean Sea and around Mallorca. Here are some key points about blue sharks:

Appearance: Blue sharks are known for their slender bodies and striking blue coloration on their upper bodies. They have a long, pointed snout and relatively large eyes.

Habitat: Blue sharks are highly migratory and can be found in both offshore and open ocean environments. They are known to travel long distances and can be found in temperate and tropical waters.

Diet: Their diet consists of a variety of prey, including small fish, squid, and other marine organisms.

Behaviour: Blue sharks are generally considered to be docile and not highly aggressive towards humans. They are known to be curious and might approach boats or divers out of curiosity, but attacks on humans are extremely rare.

Conservation Status: Blue sharks are listed as “Near Threatened” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). They are sometimes caught as bycatch in commercial fishing operations, particularly for their fins which are used in the shark fin trade.

Interactions with Humans: Blue sharks are sometimes encountered by divers and swimmers. While they are not typically considered dangerous to humans, any encounter with wildlife should be approached with caution and respect.

If you’re planning to be in an area where blue sharks are present, it’s important to follow any local guidelines and regulations for safety. Remember that observing wildlife in their natural habitat can be a rewarding experience, but it’s important to prioritise both human safety and the well-being of the animals themselves.