The Prosecutor's Office is to seek a three-year prison sentence for a Scottish soldier who slashed her best friend at a club on C. Punta Ballena, Magalluf, in 2019.

Both members of the army, they got into a heated argument at the club in the early hours of April 15. They were separated, but the woman, who was 19 at the time, then took a glass which caused a deep cut to her friend's neck. This required surgery at Son Espases Hospital, where she spent four days.

From the outset, the woman who was attacked insisted that she didn't wish to press charges or to seek compensation. Nevertheless, the Prosecutor's Office proceeded with the case, which is due to be heard shortly by a court in Palma.