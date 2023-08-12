A 33-year-old man Spanish man died on Saturday morning after falling some forty metres in the Tramuntana Mountains.

He was with a group of fellow hikers in Fornalutx. Around 9am, it would appear that he leaned over a precipice, slipped and fell.

The emergency services were called immediately. Fire brigade and Guardia Civil rescue units went to the scene, and a Guardia helicopter was called in. However, all that the helicopter could do was to recover the hiker's body.