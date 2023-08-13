For the past six years, the Balearic government's Posidonia Surveillance Service has been seeking to prevent anchoring on posidonia sea grass meadows - this is outlawed.

The environment ministry says that, generally speaking, anchoring is well controlled as there is a high degree of awareness. Nevertheless, there are still infringements. Environment agents have this summer processed 38 cases.

The service has six boats for use in various parts of Mallorca. Its main mission is "to raise awareness and inform about the importance of posidonia and to promote responsible anchoring".

Agents give out information to boat users. So far this summer, there have been more than 3,600 notifications, the highest number of these (1,125) having been off the Calvia coast, which is where the density of boats is at its greatest and where the number of infringements is highest. Calvia is followed by the Andratx and the Portocolom areas. In the south off Es Trenc there has been the least need to give information.