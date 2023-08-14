The Guardia Civil report having arrested two Romanian men in their thirties in connection with the theft of high-end watches.

The arrests were made on Friday last week by the Guardia Civil in Calvia. These were in Santa Ponsa and at the airport; one of the two was preparing to leave Mallorca.

The Guardia say that they were members of a criminal organisation who came to Mallorca specifically to steal watches and jewellery during the summer. At least fifteen crimes have been attributed to the pair. Further arrests are likely.

The most notorious organisation dedicated to the theft of luxury watches is the so-called Rolex Gang, which is based in Naples. But this type of crime isn't confined to Italians or to Rolex watches. Any high-end watch is a potential target. The Guardia add that the two arrested men, who were posing as tourists, would initially approach someone wearing a watch in order to establish that it was a valuable item and wasn't an imitation. They apparently had a 'good eye' for this.

While most of the thefts were in Calvia, some were also in Andratx.