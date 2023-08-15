On Monday, the Guardia Civil arrested a 61-year-old former firefighter suspected of having deliberately started seven agricultural and forest fires in the municipality of Selva.
Ex-firefighter arrested for starting forest fires in Mallorca
He was under suspicion
