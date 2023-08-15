The National Police have arrested three men aged 26, 30 and 31, of Senegalese origin, as alleged perpetrators of a crime against public health by selling ‘laughing gas’ to tourists in Playa de Palma.
Arrested for trafficking ‘laughing gas’ in Mallorca
Trio busted in the Playa de Palma
