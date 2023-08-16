Francina Armengol, until recently the president of the Balearics, is expected to be confirmed on Wednesday as the new president (speaker) of Spain's Congress of Deputies.

She was elected to Congress at the general election in July. The federal executive committee of PSOE, her party and that of Prime Minister Sánchez (currently in an acting capacity), formally proposed her on Tuesday.

Sánchez needs to find support from various nationalist parties in order to secure investiture to continue as prime minister.

Armengol is said to have good relations with parties in Catalonia and the Basque Country and with the exiled former president of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont. His party, Junts per Catalunya, hold the key to a Sánchez administration and to Armengol's appointment. Junts' position regarding Armengol wlll be known at a Congress constitutive session on Wednesday.