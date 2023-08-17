A doorman at a Playa de Palma club has been arrested by the National Police and accused of having beaten up a German tourist.
Arrest of Playa de Palma doorman for beating up a customer
A German tourist was forced into a room
Iirc, the previous two arrested doorman were Senegalese and Romanian. Presumably fully legal, and with methodical police background checks covering their entire adult lives in all countries before they were employed.