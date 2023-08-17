A doorman at a Playa de Palma club has been arrested by the National Police and accused of having beaten up a German tourist.

The incident occurred on the first floor of the club. The tourist apparently bumped into the doorman on a corridor. The doorman told him to get out of his way and pushed him. When the tourist objected, he was grabbed, forced into a room and punched. He suffered a large gash to the head and the loss of a tooth.

His friends called the police, who arrested the doorman. The tourist required treatment at Son Espases Hospital.

This is the third time that the National Police have arrested a doorman in Playa de Palma this season.