Bar Cristal is the last remaining bar in Palma's Plaça Espanya that is wholly owned by Mallorcans. An iconic bar, it closed in 2017 after 62 years but reopened under new ownership in 2021. Run by brother and sister Rubén and Patricia Fernández, it now shares the square with franchise establishments. Another bar owned by Mallorcans, +Natural, has moved to C. Blanquerna, a reason having been the public works in the square.

Rubén says that since the works began in March, takings have gone down 50%. "We have considered moving, but we don't want to. All we ask is that the town hall shows us a bit more love and tells us what is happening."

The latest blow is a further delay to the works. This has been caused by the discovery of old asbestos pipes. The works are now expected to end in August 2024, but this delay, Rubén claims, was not communicated in advance to the affected bars and restaurants. "The town hall doesn't feel any affection towards us." He says that they only found out about the delay through unofficial channels.

From today they have to remove the tables and chairs from the terrace, and they don't understand why they have to pay the rent this month for occupation of the public way.

The town hall maintains that it did notify establishments about the latest discovery. The works were due to have finished early in 2024, but various issues have meant a delay. The town hall adds that the terrace fee will not be charged for the period during which tables and chairs have to be removed.