The former president of the Balearics, Francina Armengol, has been confirmed as the new president (speaker) of Spain's Congress of Deputies, the Spanish parliament. Voting on Thursday was 178 in her favour (a house majority is 176).
Francina Armengol is the new speaker of Spain's Congress
She secured the support of Catalan nationalist parties
