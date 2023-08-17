Llucmajor Local Police and the Guardia Civil have arrested a 26-year-old Dutch man in Arenal for kicking a 52-year-old German tourist in the head until he was knocked unconscious.

According to the Guardia Civil in a statement released today, the events occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning, when local police officers who were on duty in Arenal de Llucmajor observed a man with obvious symptoms of drunkenness and difficulty walking.

Suddenly, the Dutch national approached a German tourist who was walking along the pavement of Avenida Miramar and, without saying a word, pushed him, threw him to the ground and began to kick him in the head.

At that moment, the officers intervened to prevent the man from continuing to attack the victim, who was already unconscious on the ground, and proceeded to arrest him.

The injured man remained unconscious on the ground until an ambulance arrived, which took him to Son Llàtzer Hospital, where he currently remains.

According to the Guardia Civil, the first hypothesis is that alcohol consumption was the trigger for the aggression, as there is no relationship between the victim and the perpetrator, who stay in different hotels.

In view of these facts, the alleged perpetrator was arrested for a crime of serious injury and the Civil Guard of Llucmajor has instructed the proceedings be sent to the court.