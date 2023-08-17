A 21-year-old man died on Thursday afternoon following an accident at a fruit and vegetable company in Petra.

Emergency services were called around quarter to three. He was manoeuvring a forklift truck when it turned over and he was trapped beneath it. He suffered head trauma and went into cardiorespiratory arrest. Medics were unable to do anything to save him.

It is understood that he was the son of one of the company's owners.

A psychologist went to the scene to help family and workers. The Guardia Civil judicial police in Manacor are investigating the circumstances.