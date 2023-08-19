Oliva near Valencia experienced a scare this week when a blue shark attacked a swimmer.

The unusual incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when a man who was enjoying a swim at Rabdells beach was bitten. This situation forced the closure of the beach, which was reopened this Friday. However, experts are asking people “not to magnify” what happened because it is clear that it is due to “confusion”.

The shark had become disorientated and, as a result, approached the shore and collided with the bather. The man needed medical assistance due to the injury the shark caused to his left foot. After what happened, Oliva Town Council closed the beaches of Rabdells, Aigua Blanca and Aigua Mota as a preventive measure due to the presence of the blue shark in the water.

However, these beaches have been reopened as there is no risk to bathing. It was the health authorities, the Guardia Civil and the Local Police, in agreement with the Oliva beach rescue and lifeguard team, who decided on Thursday to prohibit bathing until further notice due to the sighting of this animal in the water.

The Oceanogràfic’s marine biologist, Jaime Penadés, clarified that humans are not part of this animal’s diet and that what happened was due to “confusion”. He also asked that the incident, which is “not at all common”, should not be “magnified”.

Penadés explained that the bather “was standing up” and that the “shark was not in its habitat”, which is why it “collided with his leg”.

This caused a “tear”, which, given the characteristics of the shark’s teeth, could have “been more serious”.

“These species don’t want anything from us, they are looking for fish, not people,“ he said.

The truth is that it is unusual for blue sharks to be on the shore and even less common to see an attack. But this summer several sharks have been sighted in Mallorca, Alicante, Pontevedra or Ferrol on the mainland.