A 77-year-old Spanish woman died on Saturday morning after she lost control of her car on the Inca motorway.

The accident occurred around 9.50 near the end of the motorway in Sa Pobla and in the Alcudia direction. The woman's Ford Focus left the road, collided with a guardrail and ended up in a ditch.

The woman, who was driving alone, had a history of heart disease. She was dead at the scene, Guardia Civil investigators considering the possibility that she had suffered a heart attack.