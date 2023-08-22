Last Friday, the National Police arrested three men in connection with a series of thefts in various parts of Palma.

One of these was at a beach club in Cala Estancia on July 18. Around 2.30pm, the three entered the beach club by climbing over rocks. Once inside, they seized belongings and cash with a total estimated value of 100,000 euros. One of the items was a Linde Werdelin Oktopus Moon Tattoo watch worth around 50,000 euros.

On Friday last week, one of the three attempted to steal the bag of a German woman who was on the point of driving away a high-end car from a hire-car firm in Sant Jordi. There was a struggle, employees went to her assistance and the would-be thief fled.

He was arrested shortly afterwards. The police linked him to the other two and they were arrested later on Friday.

The three - an Algerian, a Guinean and a Moroccan - have police records. Between them, they have been arrested on thirty previous occasions.