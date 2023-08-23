The Balearics is the province with the highest concentration of luxury homes, with a price of over one million euros, accounting for 23.8 percent of the total in Spain, according to idealista.

In a press release the real estate portal has stated that 70 percent of this type of housing is located in the provinces of the Balearics, Malaga, Madrid and Barcelona.

Spain has, as of August 1, 2023, 40,375 luxury homes on the market priced at over one million euros. Of the total number of listings, 9,605 are in the Balearics.

Close behind the Balearics is Malaga, with 22.5 percent of the total, followed by the Community of Madrid (12.1 percent of the total) and Barcelona (11.2 percent).

Alicante is the fifth province with the highest accumulation of over one million products, with 10.7 per cent, followed by Girona, with 5.9 per cent.

The ranking of the main provinces with the most luxury homes is completed by Cádiz (2.2 percent), Santa Cruz de Tenerife (2.1 percent), Valencia (1.8 percent), Las Palmas (0.9 percent), Granada and Vizcaya (0.7 percent in both cases).

With regard to ultra-luxury properties, which are those priced at over three million euros, the 8,328 properties of this price that were advertised at the beginning of August are mainly concentrated in Malaga (3,023 listings; 36.3 percent of the total) and the Balearics (2,874 listings; 34.5 percent).

They are followed by Madrid (761; 9.1 per cent), Barcelona (461; 5.5 per cent), Alicante (429; 5.2 per cent) and Girona (252; 3 per cent).