As darkness fell at the Son Estanyol yacht club, near sa Rapita, a small boat speeds into port, its skipper is naked and according to eye-witness he appears to have had a tot of rum too many. For 30 minutes he went back and forth trying to moor up his boat but with no success. Fellow boat owners watched proceedings with open mouths. Not only when they concerned about the fate of the man and his boat but their own vessels as well.
