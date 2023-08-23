As darkness fell at the Son Estanyol yacht club, near sa Rapita, a small boat speeds into port, its skipper is naked and according to eye-witness he appears to have had a tot of rum too many. For 30 minutes he went back and forth trying to moor up his boat but with no success. Fellow boat owners watched proceedings with open mouths. Not only when they concerned about the fate of the man and his boat but their own vessels as well.

To make matters worse the boat´s anchor was dangling dangerously from the bow. Boat owners and yacht club staff decided to call police because the naked skipper wouldn´t listen to their words of warning. The man was questioned by police and faces a hefty fine. The police have launched an investigation. One eyewitness said that the whole incident was deeply concerning.

