The 32-year-old driver of a Volkswagen Cabrio died on Wednesday afternoon following a collision with a Volkswagen Transit.

The accident occurred shortly after 1pm on the Valldemossa to Deià road (MA-10). For reasons that are being investigated, the Transit hit the car on the right side.

Emergency services were unable to save his life. He died despite the efforts of medics to revive him.

The driver of the van was uninjured.